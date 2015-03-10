Popular

"15 Years of Total War" video teases Warhammer (probably)

By

Attila

Total War is 15 years old. Creative Assembly has released a video to celebrate that fact. It's a round-up of scenes from the history of the series. It also briefly suggests something new, which, based on previous revelations, is likely a Warhammer game.

Total War: Warhammer was prematurely revealed in a Total War art book. While still not officially announced, it's almost certain that that's what the video's teaser is about. At around 2:32 a purple haze is revealed, and an inhuman roar echoes.

From the video's description:

"2015 will be our biggest year yet, and this latest trailer will give you a hint of what’s to come. Digital and tablet title Total War Battles: KINGDOM, 10v10 team strategy in Total War: ARENA, and more..."

Hopefully we'll find out about the "and more..." soon. In the meantime, check out Dan's review of the most recent game of Total War's 15 year history: Attila.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments