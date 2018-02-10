10 great things to do at the PCG Weekender, plus last weekend to save 20% on tickets

The PC Gamer Weekender is a mere week away on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February, and we're really excited about hosting you at the London Olympia once again. We think it's going to be the best Weekender yet by miles, with a great mix of stuff to do, games to play and an event that really reflects what we've always wanted to see as PC gamers.

Need tickets? This is your last weekend to save 20% on advance tickets with the code PCG. Come along and have a fantastic time. Here are ten great things you can do on both days.

1. Play new and upcoming PC games

We have a great selection of games for you to play this year. Check out the complete list here in an easy-to-read format. Come play Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Biomutant, Extinction, Phoenix Point, Frozen Synapse 2 and a ton of cool indie games. You'll have enough to keep you occupied all weekend.

2. Attend developer talks from the biggest and best on PC

This is our biggest and best range of stage talks yet, with exclusive reveals and presentations on games that we think you'll love. These include A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, the first ever gameplay (and more surprises) for the mysterious Project X, a world exclusive look at Two Point Hospital, the developers of Final Fantasy XV and loads more. We'll also feature X-Com co-creator Julian Gollop, Into The Breach from the creators of FTL, Mojang, Warhorse Studios and even more besides. It's our most packed selection of stages yet, with different sessions running on both days.

See the complete Developer Stage line-up here and the complete PC Gamer Stage line-up here.

3. Learn about hardware with our PC workshops

Hardware workshops return to the Weekender this year, presented by ASUS and YouTuber Tom Logan of OC3D fame. They cover everything from PC basics to high-end PC building and overclocking, so you can learn everything you need to about building and maintaining your PC. Check out the workshops in detail here.

4. Learn how to get into the games industry

New to the Weekender in 2018 is a careers area called Get Into Games. We've got a wide variety of industry folk doing talks on both days—whether you're a budding developer, animator or community manager, you'll no doubt learn a ton from our line-up. Check out the full schedule here.

5. LAN retro gaming area

Our retro gaming area last year was a huge hit, with a LAN setup for multiplayer Jedi Outcast that the PC Gamer team spent far too much time on. This year we're proud to say this feature is back, with more great games from yesteryear. Attendees will be able to play Battlefield 1942 and Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 against each other. On top of that, we'll have a bunch of retro games people can play solo on the day too, if you fancy a break from the shinier, newer games we'll have at the Weekender: Dark Forces, Half-Life, Theme Park and Rollercoaster Tycoon.

6. Tournaments

We'll be hosting Rocket League, Hearthstone and 1v1 League of Legend tournaments next weekend, in association with Motorola and Three. Signing up is easy, so come along and see if you can win. Plus, THQ Nordic will be hosting SpellForce 3 tournaments on both days, the prize of which will be an RX 580 graphics card and collector's edition of the game. Anyone can compete, so come and try to win a graphics card.

7. Master Overwatch at the OMEN by HP Bootcamp

A new feature for 2018, OMEN by HP and ESL have teamed up to bring you two full days of Overwatch masterclasses hosted by experts. Check out the complete schedule here. It covers everything from mastering Pharah to the basics of learning a new hero, with great guests across the two days.

8. Tabletop gaming

Need a break from staring at screens? We've got you. Check out our tabletop gaming area, hosted by Esdevium Games and Gamesquest, where you can play the likes of Dobble, Jungle Speed, Pandemic, Story Cubes, Splendor, Unlock, Catan—Game of Thrones edition and Codenames. Experts and exhibitors will also be on hand to help find the right boardgame for you.

9. Try out our arcade

This year we're bringing an arcade to the PC Gamer Weekender for the first time, so we have an even broader range of classic games to try out. Find out more details here.

10. Oh, and you can meet us I guess

This is the most important thing, surely? We'll be hosting a PC Gamer panel on Sunday at 16.00 on the Developer Stage where we'll answer your questions about PC gaming and whatever else, really. Come along and hang out.

Again, if you want to come along, use the code PCG when you're booking tickets to save 20%. See you next weekend!