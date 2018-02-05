Creative Assembly will show Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender 2018 returns to Olympia London on February 17-18. Which means in just 12 days we can expect exclusive access to new PC games ahead of release, tournaments, the first ever OMEN by HP Bootcamp, and a host of developer talks.

With the latter in mind, Creative Assembly's Jack Lusted and Al Bickham join us on the Developer Stage to talk all things Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia.

Entitled 'Total War in the Anglo Saxon Age', the panel will explore the first of the Saga offshoot series' new features, and how it's evolving the recognised Total War formula. Bickham and Lusted will offer a brief history lesson that discusses the Viking invasion of Britain, outlining the player's place in the conflict along the way.

Tom spoke at length about what Thrones of Britannia does differently against its main series counterparts last week, however Bickham and Lusted's stage presentation aims to take a deep dive into the many interlocking features that combine to showcase its vision of Anglo Saxon Britain.

The Total War in the Anglo Saxon Age developer talk with Creative Assembly takes place on Saturday, February 17 at 2.30pm on the PC Gamer Weekender Developer Stage.