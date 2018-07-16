Zotac's GTX 1080 Mini is just $470 ($140 off) right now

Amazon's Prime Day deals haven't officially started, but a few decent sales are going live early. One of those is Zotac's GTX 1080 Mini card, which is currently $469.99 on Amazon. That's $30 lower than the previous price, and $30 lower than the MSRP for a GTX 1080 Founders Edition.

The card has 8GB of GDDR5X memory, with a base clock of 1620 MHz and a boost of 1759 MHz. For connectivity, you get three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b, and one Dual-link DVI. Zotac's 'Spectra' seven-color LED lighting is included, as is the company's 'Icestorm' custom cooler.

You can buy the Zotac GTX 1080 Mini from Amazon. On a similar note, the Zotac GTX 1070 Mini is currently $399.99 on Amazon, but that's only a $20 drop from the previous price.