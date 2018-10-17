Zotac trots out a pair of shortened GeForce RTX 2070 cards for compact PCs

Nvidia's hardware partners have started updating their product pages with custom GeForce RTX 2070 models, some of which sport big and burly cooling solutions. That includes Zotac, though it also revealed two 'Mini' variants that are shorter than Nvidia's reference and Founders Edition graphics cards.

Both of those measure 9 inches (228.6mm) long and 4.435 inches (112.6mm) high, whereas Zotac's GeForce RTX 2070 Mini cards are cut short at 8.3 inches (211 mm). They do stand slightly taller, however, at 5.08 inches (129 mm).

Zotac is offering two different Mini models, the GeForce RTX 2070 Mini (ZT-T20700E-10P) and GeForce RTX 2070 OC Mini (ZT-T20700F-10P). The latter bumps the boost clock to 1,650MHz, up from the former's 1,620MHz boost clock (reference), though it's still 60MHz shy of a Founders Edition card. You might be able to make up the difference through manual overclocking, but as always, your mileage may vary.

These cards are designed for cases where space is at a premium. Some small form factor (SFF) builds just don't have the room for a full-size graphics card, at least not comfortably. If you're considering one of these, be sure to check your case's dimensions, as the Mini models are still not as short as some previous generation single-fan models. For example, Zotac's GeForce GTX 1060 Mini measures 6.85 inches (174mm) long.

The extra length found on the 2070 variants allowed Zotac to squeeze a pair of cooling fans onto the heatsink: 100mm and 90mm. These are independently controlled, a feature Zotac calls Active Fan Control, to reduce overall fan noise. We're not sure how much that matters with just two fans sitting so closely to each other, as opposed to Zotac's longer cards with three cooling fans.

There's no word yet on price or availability. For reference, Zotac's other GeForce RTX 2070 models run $499.99 to $659.99 on Newegg, depending on the specific SKU.