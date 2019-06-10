Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a co-op battle against zombie Hitler's hordes

Sniper Elite 4 is great, but I have not played any of the Zombie Army games. That will probably change soon, as PC Gaming Show sponsor Rebellion's trailer for Zombie Army 4: Dead War makes it look like Sniper Elite, but co-op, and with three non-sniper classes. And there are zombies, obviously, which makes it a little different, but they are still Nazis.

The campaign will feature 4-player drop-in, drop-out co-op, and will span Italy and "beyond"—a zombie zoo is one of the locations promised. There are unlockable skills, attacks, and upgrades ("Harness divine devastation! Stun hordes into shock with electricity!") as well as traps and the return of the Sniper Elite series' X-ray cam.

For all the zombie slaughtering in it, the trailer above feels oddly subdued. I find the squad's too-casual shouts to each other reassuring. Zombie Hitler's horde has overrun Europe, sure, but everything'll be fine, probably.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is releasing in early 2020 for PC (obviously), PS4, and Xbox One.