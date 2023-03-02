You've got one week to nab 69 games for $30, and for a good cause too

Audio player loading…

Humble Bundle has put together a sprawling package of games and comics to help out relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria after last month's devastating earthquake (opens in new tab), and it's a doozy. The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including the likes of Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and, well, 64 others. You'll also get a couple of Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Saga, a beloved graphic novel series. All of the games are redeemable via Steam.

The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT. Getting them all costs $30/£24.92 (or more, if you want), with 100% of the proceeds going to three charities doing relief work in Türkiye and Syria: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children. Nearly 23,000 bundles have been sold at time of writing, raising $736,959/£611,014 for relief work in affected communities.

It's such a massive collection of games that it's hard to decide which ones to call out specifically, but I'll give it a go. The games in this bundle that live rent-free in my head are XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and System Shock 2 (I guess I just love sequels, what can I say?). XCOM 2 is Firaxis' wide, wild, and customisation-heavy turn-based tactics game that sees you overthrow an alien occupation that's tyrannising Earth. System Shock 2 is an inarguable classic of the immersive sim genre: The game that built the foundation that BioShock later expanded on. And Euro Truck Sim 2 is about simulating trucking in Europe. For a second time. It's very relaxing.

The games aren't all winners, at least not in my view. Gotham Knights (opens in new tab) only came out a few months ago, but it looks like the muted response it got means that Warner Bros. is already comfortable practically giving it away. Likewise, I can't personally vouch for the quality of Lust From Beyond: M Edition, a sanitised, PG version of one of the more ambitious erotic games on Steam.

But it's still a pretty wild deal, and for a good cause to boot. So enough blathering from me, here's the full list of games you can expect for your $30: