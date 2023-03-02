You've got one week to nab 69 games for $30, and for a good cause too

Humble Bundle has put together a sprawling package of games and comics to help out relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria after last month's devastating earthquake (opens in new tab), and it's a doozy. The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including the likes of Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and, well, 64 others. You'll also get a couple of Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Saga, a beloved graphic novel series. All of the games are redeemable via Steam.
The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT. Getting them all costs $30/£24.92 (or more, if you want), with 100% of the proceeds going to three charities doing relief work in Türkiye and Syria: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children. Nearly 23,000 bundles have been sold at time of writing, raising $736,959/£611,014 for relief work in affected communities.
It's such a massive collection of games that it's hard to decide which ones to call out specifically, but I'll give it a go. The games in this bundle that live rent-free in my head are XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and System Shock 2 (I guess I just love sequels, what can I say?). XCOM 2 is Firaxis' wide, wild, and customisation-heavy turn-based tactics game that sees you overthrow an alien occupation that's tyrannising Earth. System Shock 2 is an inarguable classic of the immersive sim genre: The game that built the foundation that BioShock later expanded on. And Euro Truck Sim 2 is about simulating trucking in Europe. For a second time. It's very relaxing.
The games aren't all winners, at least not in my view. Gotham Knights (opens in new tab) only came out a few months ago, but it looks like the muted response it got means that Warner Bros. is already comfortable practically giving it away. Likewise, I can't personally vouch for the quality of Lust From Beyond: M Edition, a sanitised, PG version of one of the more ambitious erotic games on Steam.
But it's still a pretty wild deal, and for a good cause to boot. So enough blathering from me, here's the full list of games you can expect for your $30:
- Gotham Knights
- Sunlight
- Orbital Racer
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition
- Guns & Fishes
- Rym 9000
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Worms Rumble
- Symmetry
- Planet TD
- Lust From Beyond: M Edition
- Pilgrims
- Ghostrunner
- Farming Simulator 17
- Project Chemistry
- Alchemist's Castle
- Soul Searching
- Soulflow
- Harmony's Odyssey
- Payday 2
- Izmir: An Independence Simulator
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Strange Brigade
- Backbone
- Death Squared
- Cats and the Other Lives
- Hyper Gunsport
- Into the Pit
- Detached: Non-VR Edition
- Hack 'n' Slash
- Quadrata
- Monaco
- 112 Operator
- Pill Baby
- Remnants of Naezith
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
- Agent in Depth
- Doughlings: Arcade
- Lighthouse Keeper
- Non-Stop Raiders
- Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Stacking
- Armello
- Arcade Spirits
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Meow Express
- XEL
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Pixcross
- The Amazing American Circus
- XCOM 2
- Stick Fight
- Doughlings: Invasion
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- stikir
- Little Orpheus
- 911 Operator
- Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
- Frick, Inc
- Soulblight
- The Inner World
- Calico
- Ticket to Ride