You've got one week to nab 69 games for $30, and for a good cause too

By Joshua Wolens
published

You can get XCOM 2, Gotham Knights, Euro Truck, and 66 other games, with all proceeds going to earthquake relief in Türkiye and Syria.

(Image credit: All in! Games, 505 Games)
Humble Bundle has put together a sprawling package of games and comics to help out relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria after last month's devastating earthquake (opens in new tab), and it's a doozy. The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle (opens in new tab) features 69 games, including the likes of Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Payday 2, XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and, well, 64 others. You'll also get a couple of Starfinder TTRPG books and ten volumes of Saga, a beloved graphic novel series. All of the games are redeemable via Steam.

The bundle runs until March 8 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT. Getting them all costs $30/£24.92 (or more, if you want), with 100% of the proceeds going to three charities doing relief work in Türkiye and Syria: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children. Nearly 23,000 bundles have been sold at time of writing, raising $736,959/£611,014 for relief work in affected communities.

It's such a massive collection of games that it's hard to decide which ones to call out specifically, but I'll give it a go. The games in this bundle that live rent-free in my head are XCOM 2, Euro Truck Sim 2, and System Shock 2 (I guess I just love sequels, what can I say?). XCOM 2 is Firaxis' wide, wild, and customisation-heavy turn-based tactics game that sees you overthrow an alien occupation that's tyrannising Earth. System Shock 2 is an inarguable classic of the immersive sim genre: The game that built the foundation that BioShock later expanded on. And Euro Truck Sim 2 is about simulating trucking in Europe. For a second time. It's very relaxing.

The games aren't all winners, at least not in my view. Gotham Knights (opens in new tab) only came out a few months ago, but it looks like the muted response it got means that Warner Bros. is already comfortable practically giving it away. Likewise, I can't personally vouch for the quality of Lust From Beyond: M Edition, a sanitised, PG version of one of the more ambitious erotic games on Steam.

But it's still a pretty wild deal, and for a good cause to boot. So enough blathering from me, here's the full list of games you can expect for your $30:

  • Gotham Knights
  • Sunlight
  • Orbital Racer
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition
  • Guns & Fishes
  • Rym 9000
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Worms Rumble
  • Symmetry
  • Planet TD
  • Lust From Beyond: M Edition
  • Pilgrims
  • Ghostrunner
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Project Chemistry
  • Alchemist's Castle
  • Soul Searching
  • Soulflow
  • Harmony's Odyssey
  • Payday 2
  • Izmir: An Independence Simulator
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Strange Brigade
  • Backbone
  • Death Squared
  • Cats and the Other Lives
  • Hyper Gunsport
  • Into the Pit
  • Detached: Non-VR Edition
  • Hack 'n' Slash
  • Quadrata
  • Monaco
  • 112 Operator
  • Pill Baby
  • Remnants of Naezith
  • X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
  • Agent in Depth
  • Doughlings: Arcade
  • Lighthouse Keeper
  • Non-Stop Raiders
  • Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Stacking
  • Armello
  • Arcade Spirits
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Meow Express
  • XEL
  • System Shock Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock 2
  • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
  • Pixcross
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • XCOM 2
  • Stick Fight
  • Doughlings: Invasion
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson
  • stikir
  • Little Orpheus
  • 911 Operator
  • Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
  • Frick, Inc
  • Soulblight
  • The Inner World
  • Calico
  • Ticket to Ride
