Your Sims can play Cyberpunk 2077 right now, even if you can't

Let's face it: your Sims in The Sims 4 probably have a better life than you do. Maybe they occasionally wet their pants and fall asleep face-down on the sidewalk, but typically they've got bigger houses, nicer furniture, more fashionable clothing, and more opportunities for WooHoo than the average flesh and blood person.

But when it comes to PC games, we've got them beat. Your sims are stuck with generic computer games like Blicblock, Road Rival, and Incredible Sports, which all sound terrible. It looks like they're having fun when they play, but that's only because they don't know the coolest PC games are out here in our dimension.

Until now. The Better Computer Games mod gives your Sims some genuinely good games, plus a sweet PC for them to play on. The PC comes with GTA 5, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Forza Horizon 4, Persona 4 Golden, League of Legends, and Monster Hunter: World. Hell, your lucky Sims can even sit down and play Cyberpunk 2077 right now, which is more than I can say for the rest of us.

The mod adds real footage on the little computer screen, as well as real sound from the games. If you sit there watching your Sims play Cyberpunk 2077 (which I did, somewhat wistfully) you'll see a nice chunk from what I assume is one of the many, many gameplay trailers that have been released since the game was announced what feels like 35 years ago.

Maybe the frantic clicking doesn't go all that well with the Cyberpunk footage, but it does work pretty well for Sekiro:

You can find the Better Computer Games mod at Mod The Sims and Nexus Mods. To install, just unpack the download and drop it in your Sims 4 mod folder (most likely found in Documents/Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/). Then boot up the game, buy the new PC while in build mode (it's an ROG), drop it on a desk, and watch your Sims lives get even better than they already were.