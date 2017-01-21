Your PC needs to be this mighty to tackle For Honor

For Honor is basically a big game of Deadliest Warrior, but just because it features ancient fighters having a bit of a nasty squabble, it doesn't mean your PC can get away with being a historical monument. I'm saying you'll need a pretty powerful computer to be able to play it comfortably, as confirmed by the system specs that have just cropped up on the UbiBlog.

The minimum specs call for an Intel Core i3-550, an AMD Phenom II X4 955 or greater, while you'll need a video card with 2GB VRAM or more. That's enough to run the game at its lowest resolution (720p) with all the noisier bells and whistles muted, but for the full shebang you'll need an Intel Core i5-2500K, an AMD FX-6350, or equivalent CPUs.

Here's what I just said, but in a handier, bullet-point format:

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List */**

4GB Resolution: 720p@30FPS

720p@30FPS Video Preset: Low

Low VSync: Off

RECOMMENDED

Resolution: 1080p@ ~60FPS

1080p@ ~60FPS Video Preset: High

High VSync: Off

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List */**

There's a full list of supported cards at the previous link.

Reminder: For Honor will be at the PC Gamer Weekender next month, just a few days after the game releases on, awww, Valentine's day.