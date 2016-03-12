You showed us your Stardew Valley farms

Stardew Valley has been a runaway success, having already sold over 425,000 copies in less than two weeks. So last week, we asked you to send us screenshots of your Stardew Valley farms using our guide on how to take 8K screenshots of your entire farm at once. While not everyone gave us the full farm view (one person even decided to draw out their farm by hand) we got some great submissions. From intricately planned out super-farms to humble beginnings and a whole lot in between, here's what you all sent us.

If you need help getting your farm looking this good, here's a guide with six tips for getting started in Stardew Valley. And if you want to shake things up a bit more, here are the best mods for the game so far.

The incredible farm above was made by Twitter user @bexyish, and tweeted out by developer ConcernedApe to announce the game's launch on Steam.