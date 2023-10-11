The best Fall Prime Day gaming laptop deals are these heavily discounted RTX 4080 and RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion machines and neither are from Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,099 at B&H Photo (save $650)

This is a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested since they launched. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99 | Amazon $2,399.99

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16-inch | 144Hz | 1200p | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,349.99 $949.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

Lenovo has been doing great things with laptops lately. We really rate Our pick as the best gaming laptop is a Lenovo, in fact. This isn't that laptop, but it's a slim version with a cut-down spec that will appeal to anyone actually looking to carry this around day-to-day. The only downside here is the slim SSD storage, but otherwise the spec looks great. Price check: Amazon $1,499.99 (32GB|1TB version)

Whether you're looking to splash the cash on a super high-end gaming laptop or are looking for a more wallet-friendly notebook that will still get you gaming, there are Lenovo Legion deals for you. And while it may all be couched around Jeff Amazon's Big Deal Days schtick, neither of these great gaming laptop deals are anything to do with retail behemoth.

The fantastic Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is my favorite gaming laptop right now, and rightfully stands astride our best gaming laptop guide like a silicon-toting colossus. Even at its standard price of around $2,500, this high-end system can outpunch RTX 4090-powered systems from both Razer and Asus and do it for a lot less cash.

Now that it's just $2,099 at B&H Photo—a discount of some $650—it's even more of a tempting prospect. Not only does it have a 150W RTX 4080 GPU inside it, but it's also sporting one of the most powerful mobile CPUs in the 24-core Intel Core i9, along with 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and 1TB of fast storage space.

In short, it's a mobile powerhouse, and really well built, too. The chassis is relatively sleek, the screen is crisp with a fast 240Hz 1600p panel, and the keyboard is genuinely excellent. Only its gaming battery life is a slight let down, but at this level you're only really going to be gaming plugged in anyway.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for just $950 at Best Buy. It's an RTX 4060-based gaming laptop, and you'd hope it would be less than $1,000 for such a system, but there is zero compromise with this machine to get down to this price point.

Like the more expensive Legion laptop, it's a 16-inch design, with a 16:10 display—though this time with a lower 1200p native res—and uses Lenovo's more svelte notebook design. The Legion Slim laptops still aren't exactly ultrabook in their aesthetic, but they're certainly less chonk than almost any other laptop you'll find under $1,000.

The Gigabyte G5 KF may be cheaper, at $860, but it's certainly thicker, and you are very much losing out on the supporting spec. Gigabyte compensates for its price by only giving you 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, while Lenovo has the full 16B DDR5 monty.

It's also using an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, which is a six-core, 12-thread Zen 4 CPU, and more than capable of dealing with pretty much any standard task you want to throw at it bar rendering the latest Pixar movie. This is probably the laptop I'd be looking at with the most interest this Fall Prime Day, and it's one that really won't let you down.