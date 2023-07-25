You can vote to get this massive song made with Counter Strike gunshots into CS:GO

You can take a handful of gunshot sounds from Counter Strike, remix them, and with enough skill make an absolutely banging tune. Throw on some simple lyrics, and you've got Venjent's track 'Gun Shotta'. Be warned, it's a big one.

You can check out the tune and process over on their TikTok , which has been lovingly crafted from surprisingly few in-game sounds.

Here's the list of sounds that make most of the track:

The Kick sound is ‘CS2 P250’

The Snare sound is ‘CS2 USP-S’

The Breaks/Hats sound is ‘CS2 PP-Bizon’

The Sub Bass sound is ‘CS2 Revolver’

The Bass Synth sound is ‘CS2 Desert Eagle’

The Synth is ‘CS2 Accept Sound’

The Cymbal sound is ‘CS2 Zeus’

The Impact FX is ‘CS2 Desert Eagle’

It's more than a single, however. There's a whole collection of tracks intended to be loaded into CS:GO as a music kit, and subsequently CS2, replacing the default music for when you win a round, lose a round, come up MVP, plant the bomb, or die.

The only thing is the kit requires sign off by Valve to get into Counter-Strike. To get Valve's attention, the music kit needs signing off over on the Steam workshop, so if you think it's worthy of inclusion in-game, all you have to do is drop a 'Yes' vote on the page. I've no idea how often these music kits get added to the game, or if this kit stands a chance of making the cut, but it's worth a shot if you happen to like it as much as I do.

This sort of sampling is right in Venjent's wheelhouse. I came across their work via a remix they did of the sound a chair makes when it's pulled across a hard floor. It's tough to describe the 'WAHHROOOF' sound it makes but there's no denying it's a banger in the right hands.