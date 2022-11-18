You can sort of reverse the Meta price hike with this Black Friday Quest 2 deal. Sort of

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | Two controllers | Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 included | 128GB storage | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

We don't love the Meta Quest 2's $100 price bump, but we do love the headset itself. It's an all-round excellent device that works both standalone and as a great PC VR unit. With the two included games it's almost like the price hike never happened, right? Well, only if you wanted Beat Saber and Resi 4 in the first place.

The Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset (opens in new tab) you can buy right now—in terms of value for money anyways—but I say that reluctantly today. Both models used to be cheaper, a whole $100 cheaper, but Meta couldn't hack it. The company increased the price (opens in new tab) for both 128GB and 256GB models of the VR headset back in August, which means today's Black Friday Quest 2 deal isn't exactly what it seems.

It's super frustrating that Meta bumped the price of its headset. The Quest 2 is excellent, as I noted in my Quest 2 review (opens in new tab), and the price hike happened just as the company was doing away with the headset's worst feature: the mandatory Facebook login. The Meta Quest 2 was looking to be the ultimate VR device, but Meta's command of the market gave it a lot of wiggle room to play with the price. And so it did.

Unfortunately for us PC gaming lot, the Quest 2 is still the best value VR headset, as the excellent Valve Index (opens in new tab) is much more expensive. That means we're forced to suck up the price bump and hope for better days to come.

Well, today could be the day you tell yourself you scored a Quest 2 for the old MSRP, sort of circumventing the price hike altogether. In its Black Friday sale, the Oculus Quest 2 is now available for $350 (opens in new tab).

It's not a complete reversal of the price hike on its own, obviously—the 128GB Quest 2 is currently $350, a whole $50 higher than its original $300 MSRP—but the company is chucking in Resident Evil 4's VR remake and Beat Saber, too. Resi sells for $40 (opens in new tab) in the Oculus Store and Beat Saber for $30 (opens in new tab).

It's a little better if you buy the 256GB model, too. That's discounted to $430 (opens in new tab), down from $500 (originally $400).

(Image credit: Future)

To be fair, these are two pretty great games to get yourself up and running in VR and try out the tech, so I can definitely see this convincing a few people to pick up the headset. Remember, you can also plug the Quest 2 into your PC with Oculus Link and play any compatible VR games you own on Steam, too.

So, yeah, it's not quite the complete reversal of Meta's unfortunate Quest 2 price hike. Still, for the right person (a Resi fan with a history of rocking DDR machines), you can make the case that you're not actually giving Meta the extra money it now asks for its headset. I suppose in these economically challenging times, that's maybe a win?

I don't blame you if you're not yet convinced. I don't like the idea of giving a company more money for a product that was going for cheaper earlier in the same year. You could always wait for the next thing to come along and hope for better pricing then—Meta has confirmed that its next-gen Quest headset (opens in new tab) (for consumers, not the recently released Pro) is on the way in 2023. Or look to the competition: Valve's headset doesn't see many discounts, but it's a stellar unit, even at $999 (opens in new tab).