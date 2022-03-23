You can play Far Cry 6 and its Stranger Things crossover for free this weekend

Far Cry 6
If you've yet to set foot on Far Cry 6's island of Yara, this week will be your chance to give Ubisoft's open-world adventure a shot for free.

From March 24 until March 27, Far Cry 6 will be free to download and play. It can be preloaded right now from Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, meaning you'll be able to dive straight in when the free trial opens up later in the week. Ubisoft has timed the whole thing to coincide with the release of the slightly bizarre crossover with the Netflix show Stranger Things.

It's being described as "a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience," complete with "mysterious characters and new lore." The twisted version of Yara is set to feature some signature Upside-Down traits with locations inspired by the show as protagonist Dani searches for adorable pupper Chorizo, who's mysteriously up and vanished. While the crossover felt quite natural for a game like Dead by Daylight, I'm curious to see how well the whole thing will work for this game.

Lauren Aitken gave the game a respectable 75 in her Far Cry 6 review, praising the game's setting and exploration, but finding it fell into predictable patterns that have plagued the games before it. Fraser and I agreed that the series is in need of its own revolution, with the sameyness making a lot of people awfully apathetic. It's still a fun experience regardless, and definitely worth checking out for free if you've got time to spend. The game is also on sale for a limited time, should you choose to continue your adventure in Yara once the taster session is over.

