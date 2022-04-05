You can grab a $130 Razer gaming mouse for free with discounted gaming keyboards at Best Buy

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new gaming keyboard and mouse, Best Buy has an impressive sale on select Razer gaming keyboards (opens in new tab). To sweeten the pot, Best Buy is even throwing in a Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight gaming mouse ($130 value) for the price of absolutely free with each purchase on some of these Razer keyboards on sale.

Let's start with the keyboards; the ones on sale are a variety of Huntsman and Blackwidow V3 mechanical keyboards of different sizes. One stand-out deal was the Huntsman Mini which is a 60% keyboard for only $80 (opens in new tab), a board we liked in our review (opens in new tab) but was a bit pricey for us to give a full-throated recommendation.

If you're more of a 'bigger is better' person, the BlackWidow V3 Pro full-size wireless keyboard is $90 off (opens in new tab) its whopping $230 price tag. Given the number of features, though, you could understand why it's so damn expensive. First off, it's wireless (dongle or Bluetooth), uses double-shot ABS keycaps, and has nice-looking media controls.

If that wasn't enough, the icing on the cake is Best Buy is just giving you a free Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless gaming mouse. What's surprising is that this isn't a junk mouse, it's one of the best wireless gaming mice (opens in new tab). The mouse usually comes with an MSRP of $130, but we've been seeing it sold from $80-100 over the past few months.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro | Full Size |Green Switch |Chrome RGB | Wireless | $229.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $90) (opens in new tab)

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the keyboard for the person who wants it all. Wireless, RGB for days, and can withstand being used by the most vigorous typists. At $90 off, it's an easier pill to swallow, and paired with a free Razer Viper Ultimate, it's a hell of a deal.

The free mouse will automatically add itself to your cart when you're ready to checkout. Just make sure you're buying a keyboard that specifically says "Free item with purchase $129.99 value" on the product listing.