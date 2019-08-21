You can fight the law in Cyberpunk 2077, but the law will win

The odds are very good that at some point during your adventures in Cyberpunk 2077, you'll run into trouble with the law. Hey, it happens—everybody runs into a little bit of bad luck that's totally not their fault now and then, right? But producer Richard Borzymowski told USgamer that there are ways you can mitigate your risk factors—beginning with knowing where it's good to be bad.

Night City will be divided into different districts, some of them extremely wealthy and others, not so much. The City Center is "super rich," and Japantown is also very affluent; the area known as Pacifica, on the other hand, is much poorer, which makes it a much better place for your unsavory activities.

"In Pacifica (one of the poorer areas) you could probably shoot someone, and if nobody would see then nobody would care," Borzymowski said. "If you would do that in the City Center you would probably get some law enforcement. Because those areas are way more patrolled. The crowds will act and dress differently. You might hear more languages, for example Japanese might be a prominent language, because the Japanese are considered upper class in the universe."

If you do get into a beef with the local gendarmes, you can fight, but the law will win. "Your options are to run away, fight them and then run away, or fight them, fight them, fight them, and then die," Borzymowski said. Sounds a bit like Cyber GTA, no? The only real crime is being caught.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release on April 16, 2020. Here's a handful of new screens showcasing burly men in gritty environments for your viewing pleasure.