New Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots show gruff, burly men in gritty futuristic environments

Cyberpunk 2077 will have boxing, hacking mini-games and racing, but will it have a Gwent equivalent? Well, we don't know yet, but it's possible that it'll get a Mancala variant, if that screenshot above is any sign.

Seven new screenshots were released today by CD Projekt Red, to coincide with Gamescom. None offer any tantalising new insights into the game, but we do learn what a "floor rag" is. (They're "outsiders brought in for special jobs", according to one of the gruff and burly men in the screenshots).

Cyberpunk 2077, which is newly confirmed for Google Stadia, will release on April 17. We've learned of late that it'll boast a New Game + mode, as well as a tough-as-nails Hardcore mode. For everything else you'd possibly want to know about the game, look no further.

