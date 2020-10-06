Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer shows off sad karaoke, sports trivia, and vocational school

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is ostensibly a crime story: A tale of betrayal and revenge in the seedy underworld of Japan. But it's more than just that—or maybe different from that. Or not that at all? It's hard to tell, really, but there sure is a lot going on.

The new trailer, appropriately entitled "The Quest Begins," showcases the minigames that downtrodden hero Ichiban Kasuga will take on, probably multiple times, as his heroic journey unfolds. There's a Guitar Hero-style rhythm game, darts, a corporate shareholders meeting, sports trivia, batting cages, a driving range, arcade fighting games, whatever's going on with that chicken, and honestly that's where I lose track because then it starts to get weird(er).

Oh, and there's karaoke—sad, lonely karaoke. In fact, Sega clarified that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will, for the first time, feature English versions of the "most beloved karaoke songs from previous entries in the series," plus a half-dozen brand-new ones:

Baka Mitai (I've Been a Fool)

Hell Stew

Like a Butterfly

Machine Gun Kiss

Spring Breeze

The Future I Dreamed Of

Clearly I failed to grasp the significance of karaoke to the Yakuza series, but I can honestly say that I'm a lot more curious about Yakuza: Like a Dragon now than I was before I watched this video.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes out on November 10 and will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store. If you haven't already seen them, here are the system requirements.