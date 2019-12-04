Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting 9 new games 'soon'

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall and Pathologic 2 are among the nine new games set to join Xbox Game Pass for PC this month. In a new announcement, Microsoft writes that these games are "coming soon" to the subscription service, along with a few quality of life updates to the app itself.

Here's the list of Xbox Game Pass for PC games coming in December:

These will join Halo: Reach, which was added to the subscription service upon its launch yesterday. Wes spent some time with the port yesterday, and came away impressed.

As for the quality of life improvements, you can now theme the background of the app with art from the likes of Forza, Halo, Gears and more. Achievements are viewable, and the art for each can be set as your desktop background if there are any you're especially pleased about. Profiles have been fleshed out as well: you can see the games your friends play, as well as any achievements they've earned.