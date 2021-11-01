Xbox Game Pass for PC has an impressive November line-up

Xbox Game Pass for PC will get at least eight new titles throughout November, boasting everything from big budget open world racers to a game about unpacking boxes. Pretty much every game confirmed for the console Game Pass is coming to PC - normally PC's library is a tad smaller - except for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remastered.
November 2 will see the addition of both the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, as well as Unpacking, the aforementioned indie about unpacking boxes and making things look nice. On November 4, surreal cooperative rom-com It Takes Two will be available via EA Play, as will Kill It With Fire, which is a first-person shooter about destroying spiders in your home (and also destroying your home, so said Chris when he played it).
November 9 is arguably the biggest: Forza Horizon 5 launches onto the service, which I played last month and can confirm plays a lot like the other Horizon games—no bad thing. If you're more of a pen pusher, Football Manager 2022 also joins that day. Finally, on November 11, One Step From Eden joins, which is apparently a bit like if Slay the Spire bred with Mega Man: Battle Network.
November 15 will see a handful of departures: Final Fantasy VIII, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between and River City Girls will all leave Game Pass.
It's a pretty good time to try the service: new Game Pass for PC subscribers can get three months for a single solitary buck from November 3, which is pretty good value considering the imminent arrival of Halo Infinite. After that it's $10 / £7.99 / AU$10.95 a month.