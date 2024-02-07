WWE 2K24 will include casket matches, ambulance matches, special guest referees, and apparently Muhammad Ali

Ali was a celebrity referee at Wrestlemania I so this checks out.

2K released a gameplay trailer for WWE 2K24 and it sure does promise a lot of people will be shut into things. Among the new additions are ambulance matches, which turn the chant "You're going home in an ambulance" literal. "The goal is to wear an opponent down, put them in the back of the ambulance, and battle to close the doors and win the match", they say. 

WWE 2K24 will also include casket matches, as demonstrated by The Undertaker in the trailer, where the goal is to place your opponent in a coffin then slam the lid shut. Presumably the coffin does not then drive away, but we live in hope.

It's not all sealing people into things, however. The trailer also includes a look at Backstage Brawl, which includes various illegal weapons and interactive environments, and special guest referee matches, where the ref can punish you for taking advantage of all those illegal weapons by putting you in a headlock and fireman's carry. 

There's also a look at the "2K Showcase… of the Immortals", which is a celebration of 40 years of Wrestlemania and includes a heap of recognizable wrestlefolk like John Cena, The Ultimate Warrior, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and more. It ends with a quick glimpse of Muhammad Ali, who may not be famous for his wrestling but did serve as a special guest enforcer at Wrestlemania I in 1985, where he memorably leaped into the ring to sort things out.

WWE 2K24 is coming to Steam on March 8.

