WoW Harbingers animated series to debut at San Diego Comic Con

Ahead of the latest incoming WoW expansion, World of Warcraft: Legion, Blizzard has revealed a new teaser for its coinciding animated short— Harbingers.

Legion marks the sixth add-on to grace the long-standing MMORPG, and will follow the events that transpired in Warlords of Draenor. While it’s not all too clear what’s going on in the following Harbingers trailer, its art style and magic and otherworldly aberrations look pretty neat—echoing a style akin to previous offshoot series Lords of War.

Shall we take a look?

Chris wasn’t very impressed with WoW’s silver screen debut, Warcraft: The Beginning, earlier this year—he described its success as “contingent on audiences accepting Xena-style cheese in the era of Game of Thrones”—it’s since been named the most successful videogame movie adaptation of all time. Which probably means WoW will continue to branch into other areas beyond the game itself—for better or worse.

World of Warcraft: Legion is due to launch August 30. Make sure your system requirements are up to scratch before then.