Here's how powerful you need to be for each WoW Classic dungeon

What are the WoW Classic dungeons by level? Congratulations, adventurer: You’ve been playing through Blizzard's retro MMO and reached the magical teen levels, where WoW Classic dungeons become available. All offer a change of pace from leveling, the chance of better gear upgrades that will last you quite a few levels, and a chance at a few flavor items for fun.

In a game where transmogrification of gear doesn’t exist, it’s also worth noting that some of the armor from these dungeons is quite attractive, particularly if you wear leather. Even better—and unlike retail World of Warcraft—you’re not limited to five people in most of these instances. The exceptions are Blackrock Depths, Stratholme, and Scholomance, which all enforce a five-player cap.

Most of these dungeons allow up to ten people so, if you’re bringing a group of friends or guildies, you don’t have to stop with a traditional five-player group. Bringing extra people makes them easier to complete: They don’t scale to group size. So, with your team assembled, let's get to what level you need to be for each instance.

WoW Classic dungeon levels

Dungeon Minimum level Recommended level Ragefire Chasm 10 13-18 Wailing Caverns 10 15-25 The Deadmines 10 18-23 Shadowfang Keep 14 22-30 Blackfathom Deeps 15 20-30 The Stockade 15 22-30 Gnomeregan 19 24-34 Razorfen Kraul 25 30-40 Scarlet Monastery 21 26-45 Razorfen Downs 35 40-50 Uldaman 30 35-45 Zul'Farrak 39 44-54 Maraudon 30 46-55 Temple of Atal'Hakkar 45 55-60 Blackrock Depths 48 52-60 Lower Blackrock Spire 48 55-60 Upper Blackrock Spire 48 55-60 Dire Maul 48 55-60 Scholomance 48 58-60 Stratholme 48 58-60

If you're new to WoW Classic instances generally, then look out for our guides on the first few mass scraps in the future: Ragefire Chasm, Wailing Caverns, and The Deadmines. We'll be breaking those down and delivering our top tips for those but, until then, finding out for yourself and making mistakes can be half the fun.

If you're a real beginner to MMOs, you'll be playing as one of three roles: tank, healer, and DPS. Tanks attract and absorb damage with their beefy health bars, healers keep the team alive, and DPS players deliver the damage. If you're summer green enough not to have known that before reading, we suggest you go DPS: you'll get the least aggro from other team members that way. Take three DPS, one healer, and one tank, and you're good to go.