How the Trading Post works in World of Warcraft

The World of Warcraft Trading Post is set to arrive on February 1, so you might be wondering exactly what it is. First announced back in December (opens in new tab), the Trading Post offers a new way for players to earn cosmetic items, like pets, mounts, and transmogs—some of which were only previously available through specific promotions or paid content, such as the in-game store.

The Trading Post isn't available in Classic, so you'll need to play the retail version if you want to take advantage of the new system. You can also start using the Trading Post from level 10 onwards, so you don't even need to own the Dragonflight expansion to access it. Here's what else you need to know about the Trading Post in World of Warcraft.

WoW Trading Post location

Image 1 of 4 Horde Trading Post location in Orgrimmar. (Image credit: Blizzard) Horde Trading Post location in Orgrimmar. (Image credit: Blizzard) Alliance Trading Post location in Stormwind. (Image credit: Blizzard) Alliance Trading Post location in Stormwind. (Image credit: Blizzard)

When you first log in or reach level 10, on or after February 1, you'll have a quest pop up to introduce you to the Trading Post. Tour The Trading Post tasks you with finding the location in your faction's capital city. Horde players can find the Trading Post in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, while for Alliance, it's located to the north of the Mage District in Stormwind City.

Once you arrive, collect the 500 Trader's Tender currency from the chest and interact with the two named NPCs nearby to progress the quest. You'll then be prompted to "Review the Trading Post post", which can be a little confusing. To complete this step, examine the flyer stuck to the post to the right of Shiri, for Horde, or Tawny Seabraid for Alliance. See below for a screenshot.

Now you can check out what's on offer at the Trading post by speaking to Zen'kala or Wilder Seabraid which will conveniently complete the quest, netting you another 500 Trader's Tender, the currency you'll need to buy the Trading Post goodies.

"Review the Trading Post post" quest step. (Image credit: Blizzard)

WoW Trading Post items

The Trading Post offers cosmetic items such as transmog, pets, and mounts, some of which are either no longer available in-game or are part of the in-game store, as is the case with the Celestial Steed mount. Trading Post items will be rotated out at the end of the month, though some will return later.

If there's an item you want but don't quite have enough Trader's Tender to purchase, you can drag the item to the panel at the bottom of the shop window to "freeze" it so it won't rotate out until you buy it or it's replaced with another item.

How to earn Trader's Tender

Image 1 of 2 Traveler's Log in the Adventure Guide. (Image credit: Blizzard) Trading Post items. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can earn the Trader's Tender currency in a variety of ways, and these aren't limited to endgame activities. You'll also earn 500 Trader's Tender every month just by picking it up from the Collector's Cache and you can keep track of how much you have in the "currency" tab on your character sheet.

To access the Traveler's Log and see what will net you the Trader's Tender, open your Adventure Guide (Shift+J) and select the tab at the bottom. Each activity awards Travel Points; when completed, these will start filling the bar at the top. It's worth noting that the Traveler's Log is account-wide, so your alts can contribute too.

As you can see in the screenshot above, you'll earn four lots of 100x Trader's Tender once you fill the bar to certain points. Filling completely will award you with a mount—though this may change with each rotation.

The categories which let you earn Travel Points (and work towards Trader's Tender) are:

Dragonflight

Dungeons and raids

Holidays and Events

Pet Battles

Professions

PvP

Quests

Special

As you can see it's a diverse list, so no matter how you spend your time in Azeroth, you won't have to miss out. Each category has a list of options, such as "complete 30 quests" or "defeat 25 raid bosses". You don't have to complete all of them, and you can pick and choose which ones you want to target—you may even find you complete a few just by playing naturally.