How to complete the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Gathering the Magic is a world quest found in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it can be tricky to figure out what you're supposed to do. Even if you can see what you need to do, you might need help figuring out how you're supposed to do it. That's where this guide comes in: I'll explain what you need to do to complete the quest below.

The quest is found at the Azure Archives, in the southwest corner of The Azure Span. It's a great opportunity to stretch your dragonriding wings, or there's a flight point nearby if you'd rather get around the old-fashioned way. Here's how to complete the WoW Gathering the Magic world quest in Dragonflight.

WoW Gathering the Magic: How to complete this quest

Image 1 of 2 Get the buff by clicking the crystal. (Image credit: Blizzard) Gathering the Magic world quest location. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Once you arrive in the area, look for Michael Robbins, an NPC standing next to a blue crystal. Click on the crystal to get a five-minute buff that makes your character glow but, more importantly, lets you see the orbs floating in the area and empowers your jumps to reach them. Each orb collected—you only need to touch them for them to count as collected—adds to the progress bar displayed on your quest log, and once it's full, the quest is completed.

Once you've got the buff, jumping normally increases your height significantly, so you can easily grab the lower orbs. You can also hold the jump button (space bar by default) to charge it and when you release, you'll jump much higher so you can reach those pesky yellow orbs.

It can be a little tricky to line yourself up with the higher ones, but you can direct yourself as you float back down so as long as you aim in the general direction, you should be able to adjust yourself to grab it in time.

If the buff runs out, click on the crystal again to renew it. Don't worry; you won't lose any quest progress if this happens.