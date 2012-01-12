World of Warcraft - Warsong Gulch PvP Three-Way

In our recurring Three-Way video segment, three editors go head-to-head-to-head as they take on the same section of the same game with unique strategies and play styles. Once they've put their methods to the test, the editors convene to survey their colleagues' trials and exercise their inalienable right to copious wisecrackin'. In this edition, Josh, Chris and Tyler tackle a round of World of Warcraft capture-the-flag PvP in Warsong Gulch. Josh takes the role of bodyguard while Chris heals and Tyler focuses on running the flag. Check out the introduction above, and see how the team fared in the following videos...

