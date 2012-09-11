World of Warcraft gets new TV commercials, teases Season 12 armor sets

Mists of Pandaria is exactly two weeks away, and that means it's time for ads with fighting pandas, angry orcs, and malnourished humans to start popping up during prime time TV.

Get a sneak peek at the two new TV shorts below, cut from the lengthy cinematic we showed you awhile back. And then check out the expansion's hottest gear, just revealed this week, to see what your character could look like if you decide to jump back in.

If Youtube views are any indication, the first video is a bit more popular than the second. What do you think: Did either of these fight scenes fill your mind with compulsive "must play WoW" thoughts?

But if cinematics aren't your style and you care more about what the game will really look like when you play it, maybe this'll help. MMO-Champion has put together a definitive list of all the Season 12 armor sets you can earn through PvP in Mists of Pandaria at launch.

With only two weeks left to prepare for the expansion, what are you doing to make sure all your characters will be ready on day one?

Josh Augustine spends more time playing MMOs and MOBAs than most people spend sleeping. He's written about them for PC Gamer as an intern, editor, and freelancer. He's currently a game designer at Sony Online Entertainment and would love to talk with you on Twitter .