World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria opening cinematic has dazzling panda kung fu

The Mists of Pandaria release date was revealed last month. The panda invasion will kick off on September 25. To help World of Warcraft fans ready themselves for the furry apocalypse, Blizzard have released the Mists of Pandaria intro cinematic. As we've seen from Diablo 3 and Cataclysm, Blizzard are really, really good at this sort of thing. If you've ever wanted to watch a panda school an Orc in the art of combat, you'll want to give this one a watch.