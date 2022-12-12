How to complete the Calming the Land world quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Discover the Dragon Isles (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) Dragonflight leveling (opens in new tab): Get to 70 fast

Dragonriding (opens in new tab): Take to the skies

Dragon Glyphs (opens in new tab): Upgrade your dragonriding

Dragon racing (opens in new tab): Going for gold

Dragonflight professions (opens in new tab): What's new

Dragonflight Renown (opens in new tab): Befriend the factions

Calming the Land is a world quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It's located in the Azure Span and, like other world quests, will only become available once you've finished the main campaign.

World quests have been part of WoW's endgame for a number of expansions, and have taken the place of old-school daily quests in many cases. These quests pop up on the world map and will auto-complete once you've met the requirements for completion. You don't even need to be level 70 to unlock world quests in Dragonflight, but if you're having trouble, I'll explain the steps below. Here's how to complete the Calming the Land world quest in World of Warcraft.

WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Calming the Land

The Calming the Land world quest tasks you with calming five of the elementals in the area. These enemies are easy to spot so it makes sense to run in and start attacking them because that's what you do for most quests, right? Except, that's not what you're supposed to do here. You might not notice straight away, but when you trigger the world quest, you'll get an extra action button, and clicking this will deploy a totem at your current location.

To progress in the Calming the Land world quest, you need to aggro one of the elementals, either by attacking it or running close to it. Drop a totem using the extra action button, then wait for the elemental to reach five stacks of Calming Aura and they will eventually turn friendly.

The process should take somewhere around 20 seconds to complete—just keep an eye on your health and if you need to, kite the elemental around while staying close to the dropped totem. Do this four more times and the world quest will complete. Good job.