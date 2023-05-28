Today's Wordle hint and answer #708: Sunday, May 28

Find some Wordle inspiration with today's clue—it's waiting for you just below. You'll also find a wide range of tips and guides down there too, as well as the Wordle answer to the May 28 (708) puzzle if you need a win without the worry.

The first consonant I revealed today seemed to cause more problems than it solved, the sort of letter that felt wrong wherever I tried to make it fit. Thanks to this fuzzy guesswork, I ended up almost right after too many slightly panicked guesses and scraped by just before the end. Thank goodness I found today's Wordle answer just in time.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, May 28

Today's answer's a rather tight-fisted word. You'd use this when cutting corners or holding back time, money, or personal effort—even though you know you shouldn't. You only need to find one vowel to solve this Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #708 Wordle answer?

Why not finish the weekend with a win too? The answer to the May 28 (708) Wordle is SKIMP.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.