Wordle hint and answer #644: Saturday, March 25

Improve every game of Wordle (opens in new tab) you play with our general tips and helpful guides, read a clue written specifically for the March 25 (644) game, or skip straight to today's Wordle answer if you're short of time. Maybe you're one guess away from win streak oblivion or simply enjoy seeing those greens on your screen.

Today's Wordle took a lot of work. I made a lot of exploratory guesses, intended more to eliminate as many letters as possible than because I thought they might be the answer. The payoff was eventually worth the effort, as not only did I find the answer with a go to spare, but I also had the satisfaction of finally landing an especially slippery Wordle answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, March 25

Today's answer refers to a person who casts a ballot in a democratic decision-making event, such as a national election. This word begins with a comparatively under-used consonant.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #644 Wordle answer?

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the March 25 (644) Wordle is VOTER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 24: GROUT

GROUT March 23: STAID

STAID March 22: DUVET

DUVET March 21: TOUGH

TOUGH March 20: GLOVE

GLOVE March 19: CREDO

CREDO March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

MEALY March 16: CIDER

CIDER March 15: SWEEP

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.