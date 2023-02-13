Wordle hint and answer #604: Monday, February 13

Audio player loading…

Solve today's Wordle (opens in new tab) exactly the way you want to with our range of helpful hints and convenient clues. Need the answer in a hurry or to keep your hard-won win streak safe? Then just click or scroll straight to today's solution. Just want a nudge in the direction of February 13 (604)'s answer? That's here too.

I was lucky enough to find myself staring at a couple of greens and yellows early on—surely that meant I was just a step away from the answer. I was, but the jumble of letters I'd found for my half-made word meant I had to spend a lot of time figuring out how to fit them all together.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, February 13

Today's answer refers to how often something is used, or the standard way of using something. You might keep an eye on your electricity _____ after a high bill, or check the common _____ of a particular word, for example. There are three vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle #604 answer?

Kick the week off with a win. The answer to the February 13 (604) Wordle is USAGE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.