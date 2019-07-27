Wolfenstein Youngblood: How to find all 41 cassette tapes

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is not an especially long game, yet Machine Games and Arkane crammed a whopping 41 hidden cassette tapes in the game. The tapes vary from period-appropriate songs to exhaustive monologues and stories from unseen resistance members.

If you're heading out to find the tapes on your own, heed this warning: wait until you reach level 30, and then pick up the the powerup in the "Mind" section that marks all collectibles on the mini-map. Even if you're using this guide, having the tapes marked as stars on the map will smooth things along.

Tape 1: Lothar Recording no.1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Der Nachtfalter (Zeppelin mission)

The first Lothar recording is found early in the opening zeppelin mission. You'll find it near some arcade machines on this counter, sat below diagrams of the zeppelin. If you missed this tape before completing the zeppelin mission, you can reply it at the catacombs.

Tape 2: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Riverside

This tape can be found in a security office soon after the opening mission. The room is well-lit and the red tape is fairly easy to spot.

Tape 3: Resistance Log: Neu-Paris Streets

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Riverside

Near the tutorial computer that explains tagging enemies, you'll find an open window to an apartment building. On the third floor, you'll find a tape shrouded in darkness on the coffee table.

Tape 4: Golden Oldies: The Old Blood no.1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Paris Catacombs

The Paris Catacombs have three cassette tapes scattered around that you can grab upon your first visit. This one can be easily spotted on Abby's desk.

Tape 5: Resistance Log: Elite Hans

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Paris Catacombs

While you're playing some classic Wolfenstein with your co-op buddy, pick up this nearby tape!

Tape 6: Illegal Bootleg

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Paris Catacombs

In the bunk room at the lower level of the Catacombs, you'll find this tape on the middle table among some playing cards.

Tape 7: Lothar Recording no.2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Riverside

The first of two tapes in the Little Berlin interrogation facility, this one can be found in the poorly-lit upstairs office.

Tape 8: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Little Berlin

Number 8 is in the Little Berlin hospital in another dark office. Relevant to the direction you're facing as you enter the hospital, the office is towards the left.

Tape 9: Resistance Log: Little Berlin

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Little Berlin

The second tape in the Little Berlin interrogation facility, this one is locked in the storage room. To open the door, press the button near the lobby desk (it's a little hidden).

Tape 10: Tous les anges

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Little Berlin

Near the small Nazi blockade at the Little Berlin metro station, you'll find this tape behind a storefront window. Steal it. It's yours now.

Tape 11: Lab X

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Little Berlin

One of the few times you'll find a cassette basking in the sunlight, this one is found in the speech area of Little Berlin (bordering the Brother gate fight area). It's off in the corner, but the blue tape stands out.

Tape 12: Lothar Recording No. 3

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

You'll find this one on the outer edge of the large wall blockade in Detention Center 4. It's in a small guard on this counter. The tape isn't seen in the screenshot because I accidentally picked it up! It's very easy to do that in this game.

Tape 13: Resistance Log: Political Detention Area 4

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

This tape is in the second floor of a Nazi outpost. It's in the same room as the games and pinball machines. Funny enough, this is the second tape found among playing cards!

Tape 14: Golden Oldies: The New Order no.1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

Even with the game's default setting to highlight objects, this one is a bit crafty. It's in the same blockade interior as Tape 12, buried under some folders and books on a desk.

Tape 15: Côte d'Azur

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

I missed this one on my initial playthrough because it's inside of a little shack with a destructible door. It's in the same area as the laser device mission that melts a hole in the wall to Brother 1. The shack is to the left of that wall.

Tape 16: Pierre Simon Live

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

This one is laying on some cardboard near the path between the blockade and the laser device area. It's chilling next to John Marston's hat.

Tape 17: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.3

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Political Detention Area 4

If you're trying to find the tapes without the collectible upgrade, this one might be the hardest. It's in a bus near the second metro station in the area, and it's the only one you'll find in a bus. I know, because I spent hours after this obsessively checking every bus.

Tape 18: Lothar Recording no.4

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Victory Boulevard

This tape is found in the second floor of the large wall blockade. It's really dark in there, so bring your flashlight.

Tape 19: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.4

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Victory Boulevard

In the Nazi-filled area that resembles a garage, this tape is up on the second floor in the office. You'll go here as part of a side mission, if you want to kill two Nazis with one stone.

Tape 20: Paris est un cour brise

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Victory Boulevard

Right outside the metro station, you'll find this tape in another storefront window. Though, this one is pretty low down. It's easy to miss.

Tape 21: Laissez-moi chanter

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Victory Boulevard

This is a fairly easy one to stumble upon as you're exploring the area. It's upstairs in an apartment among a bunch of computers. Yep, another apartment building. It's definitely an Arkane game!

22: Resistance Log: Victory Boulevard

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Victory Boulevard

This one is in the second unlockable metro station, among all the much needed ammo, health, and armor. This is why I once again accidentally picked it up. I needed ammo.

Tape 23: Reviens-moi

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 1

This is one of the few tapes locked behind a door only unlocked during a specific side mission. The room is adjacent to the top floor boss room in Brother 1, but you have to first complete the side mission to destroy some blueprints. If you don't see the mission on your log, keep completing other missions until it pops up. It could take awhile.

Tape 24: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.5

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 1

This tape is in the guard house that opens the gates to the prison. You can't miss it, right next to the giant robot Nazi outside the door.

Tape 25: Resistance Log: Brother 1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 1

In the Brother 1 lobby, there's a dark computer room hiding a tape. Why do the Nazis like it so dark? Probably to hide their shame.

Tape 26: Brother 1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 1

Right where you come out of the sewer into the Brother 1 area, there's an upstairs apartment to explore. Take a look and find a well-lit (for once!) tape resting on the desk.

Tape 27: Golden Oldies: The New Order no.2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 2

This one is locked behind a door only opened by the Blastwerk tool. That works out, since Brother 2 is also where you get the tool, but it's a little out of the way. Pay no mind to wall-phasing Soph, she's doing fine.

Tape 28: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.6

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 2

You'll find this one on a small table in a room with a bunch of Nazis. I don't recommend trying to carefully frame the tape with a screenshot while getting shot at.

Tape 29: Echappons-nous

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 2

In the zeppelin station area, you'll find this tape under some files on the center desk. Nazis should really learn to organize their media collection. It's probably why they lost the war.

Tape 30: Resistance Log: Brother 2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 2

In the large room with the stationary mech in the middle, this room can be found on the farther end below the scaffolding. The room is locked behind an Elektrowerk door, so be sure you've grabbed the tool from Brother 3 first.

Tape 31: Le farceur et la reine

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 2

This tape is behind a Lazerwerk door at the bottom of the big elevator. You can find the Lazerwerk while infiltrating Brother 1, so don't play these out of the order unless you want to backtrack.

Tape 32: Coucher du soleil

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 3

In the first Brother 3 interior room you'll find this one in the room with microscopes. It's really that simple!

Tape 33: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.7

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 3

There's a pair of tapes in the final boss room for Brother 3. Each one is on the upper balcony on either side of the room. This one's on the left.

Tape 34: Golden Oldies: The Old Blood no.2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 3

And this one is on the right side of the room! I had to shoot away some Nazi dog flesh that landed on top of it. That has nothing to do with your experience, I just wanted to share that trauma.

Tape 35: Resistance Log: Brother 3

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 3

One of the combat rooms in Brother 3 has a very dark theater. Near the front row, a tape is hiding on one of the seats close to the door. Why bring a tape to a movie?

Tape 36: Je suis loin de chez moi

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Brother 3

In the room where you collect the Electrowerk, you'll find this tape on a table. It's even bright in there!

Tape 37: Resistance Log: Lab X

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Lab X

This tape is in one of the apartments in the area before entering Lab X. You'll find it upstairs next to the Lab X whiteboard.

Tape 38: Klang Der Starke

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Lab X

As you enter Lab X, you'll drop down a dark series of pipes. It's well hidden, so don't pass it by.

Tape 39: Die Kollektion von Tregenza no.8

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Lab X

Tregenza's finale piece is found in another apartment before entering Lab X. It's a bit hidden on a dark bookshelf.

Tape 40: Au revoir Toulouse

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Lab X

This tape is in the boss room for Lab X, nestled on a computer terminal. Don't be like me and try to grab it while Nazis are still breathing.

Tape 41: Le sang et le vin

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Location: Lab X

The last tape is before the boss room, in a surgical room locked behind an Electrowerk door.