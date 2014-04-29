Wolfenstein: The New Order trailer shows mayhem, violence and... stealth?

This is a surprise. Given that Wolfenstein: The New Order features a man dual-wielding shotguns at Nazi robots, I hadn't even considered that a stealth option might exist. Turns out it does, and involves plenty of knife-throwing, lock-picking, patrol-avoiding action. The new trailer gives a glimpse at the quieter way to play, before turning up the volume and showing the louder side of the game. By volume, I mean blood. And by louder, I mean containing more blood.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is out May 20. Previously, Chris gave us a hands-on report on the loud, violent side of the game.