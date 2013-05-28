Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshots show Blazkowicz at war

In a world where Nazis and robots have teamed up to shoot things, one man is shooting them back... Is how the Wolfenstein: The New Order trailer might begin. At which point, collected filmgoers would roll their eyes in dismissal. That's the problems with films, see. You just can't convey the ridiculous enjoyment of being chased down by a massive robot, who is also a Nazi for some reason.

Unlike these screenshots. Which attempt just that.