Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshots show Blazkowicz at war
Wolfenstein screenshot 1
In a world where Nazis and robots have teamed up to shoot things, one man is shooting them back... Is how the Wolfenstein: The New Order trailer might begin. At which point, collected filmgoers would roll their eyes in dismissal. That's the problems with films, see. You just can't convey the ridiculous enjoyment of being chased down by a massive robot, who is also a Nazi for some reason.
Unlike these screenshots. Which attempt just that.
Wolfenstein screenshot 2
It's possible that the only reason the Nazis were so obsessed with super soldiers is because the un-super ones were endlessly moaning about chafing.
Wolfenstein screenshot 3
"I really hope no one shoots me in my two remaining weak spots."
Wolfenstein screenshot 4
No, BJ! Shoot the guy on the turret first. This is rookie one-man-armying.
Wolfenstein screenshot 5
"If you could not stare. I'm very self-conscious about my laser."
Wolfenstein screenshot 6
That awkward moment when you run out of small talk with your hulking metal colleague of destruction.