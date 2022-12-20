Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the Epic Games Store

Audio player loading…

The Epic Games Store is doing 15 days of free games for the holidays, and today's is not to be missed: It's Wolfenstein: The New Order (opens in new tab), an outstanding alt-history FPS that brings series hero BJ Blazkowicz to life in a way I would not have imagined possible.

BJ Blazkowicz is videogames' foremost Nazi killer, mainly because historically, that's all he ever did. Wolfenstein: The New Order changed all that. Blazkowicz was still a walking death machine, but he was also a thoughtful man who grappled with his limitations, and the demands of his role in the world: He found love, he experienced loss, and he embraced personal sacrifice for the greater good. The smart writing, sharp dialog, and Brian Bloom's absolutely spot-on performance in the role turned Blazkowicz—who wasn't even a character in any meaningful way at that point, just an occasionally grimacing face—into my most-loved videogame character (opens in new tab) in recent memory.

So that's what I think about Wolfenstein: The New Order—yes, it's eight years old now, but it's still a damn fine shooter and packed with memorable characters and moments. And it's free, and honestly that ends the conversation right there. Even if it was only sort-of-good, it's free, and The New Order is really good, so what's the conversation? If you haven't played it, go get it.

You've got until 11 am ET on December 21 to get Wolfenstein: The New Order for free from Epic. After that, a new freebie will take its place in a daily turnover that will continue until the end of the year. For the full rundown on all the Epic Store giveaways, keep your eyes on our running list of what's free on the Epic Games Store right now (opens in new tab).