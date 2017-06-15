Popular

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus video demonstrates all the ways Nazis can die

Dual wield, use a hatchet, melee kill... it's up to you.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus can be played either stealthily or with brute force, but either way the game encourages you to kill – not evade – your Nazi enemies. It's one of the take aways from this new trailer, which has several developers from MachineGames discussing BJ Blazkowicz's new outing.

"With stealth in Wolfenstein, it's not about about avoiding contact or avoiding killing, it's about how to take them out silently, how to take them out one by one," according to Arcade Berg, the game's senior designer.

Meanwhile, dual wielding will let you wield any weapons you choose: you can have a long range weapon in one hand and a short range in the other, or you could opt to wield two shotguns, for example (wielding two shotguns sounds good, to be honest). The trailer may also contain hints that BJ... has a new body? Watch until the end and note the weird metal ring around his neck.

Here's the trailer. Evan had a look at the game earlier today, and came away pretty impressed.

