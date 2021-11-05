Windows 11 bug pushes one user's laptop charge past the 100% mark

After making the switch to Windows 11 on your laptop, it appears you could be subject to some unprecedented battery shenanigans.

One Reddit user's Windows 11 laptop has finally surpassed the mortal confines of the 100% battery mark, setting a new standard for laptops everywhere. Rejoice, we now live in the age of hypercharged technology—a time of... unlimited power.

Zondax's first post came after they spotted this in their system tray's battery tooltip, while playing a humble game of Old School Runescape: "Battery status: fully charged 103%"

A couple of hours later, OP added an updated screenshot that shows it reaching 104%. Commenters are calling it "Firestarter Edition," and warning OP to back away slowly, since they may have accidentally created a bomb.

Of course its a bug, not a feature. There's no word on what model laptop the user has, either, nor the Windows 11 build they're on, but we can assume it's probably the launch version by now.

Still, it's a darn site different to the usual complaints we see saturating the web around Windows 11 bugs, especially when it comes to battery life.

The majority cite issues such as batteries refusing to charge beyond a certain level, exhibiting a massive dip in battery life, or refusing to show how much battery has been used since upgrading to Windows 11.

A lot of people suggest a clean ISO install is the way forward if you're experiencing bugs like these, as opposed to the upgrade option which can sometimes cause problems.

Hopefully the issue with Zondax's laptop was nothing more than a bad read on the battery life, but the fact OP went silent after their second post is a bit worrying.