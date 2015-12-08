Win one of 10,000 codes for The Elder Scrolls Online free weekend

If you've ever thought about touring Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, but wanted a free taster first, we've got the giveaway for you. We have 10,000 access codes that will let you sign up and play for free this weekend. Because you'll have logged in between December 3 and February 1, you'll be entered into the prize draw for $1 million, you never know!

To enter, simply put your email address into the form below. Enjoy!

Here's how to redeem the key.

1. Create a game account at https://account. elderscrollsonline.com .

2. Activate your account by clicking the link in the activation email sent to you.

3. Return to https://account. elderscrollsonline.com and sign in with your new account.

4. On your account page, click "Redeem Code." Enter your code in the popup box that appears.

5. Once your code has been successfully redeemed, a download link will appear on your account page. Download the game and you'll be ready to play.