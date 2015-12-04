Win $1 million in The Elder Scrolls Online

I can only imagine the shudder that ran through the accounts department when Bethesda decided it would stump up a $1 million prize for one lucky Elder Scrolls Online player come February 1st. I will note that this isn't a million-dollar lump sum, but $50,000 a year for the next 20 years. I know, it's hardly worth bothering.

It's the culmination of ESO's #MillionReasonsToPlay campaign, and to be part of this mind-boggling marketing push, you'll first and foremost need to live in the US (with the exception of little-known states like New York, Florida and Rhode Island), Canada (sorry, Quebec, not you), Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Switzerland, Russia or the UK. You'll need to be at least 18, too, register via this entry form and log into ESO between December 3rd and January 10th.

I'm curious as to what has to happen to a game's player count for a publisher to be comfortable splurging that sort of cash on one fell PR stunt. Chris reckoned it was a capable MMO back when it still had a subscription fee, so perhaps that counts for more now it's a single-purchase deal. Are you an ESO player or a lover of money? How are things looking in Tamriel?

Thanks to Eurogamer for spying this one.