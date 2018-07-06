Win keys for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Multiplayer Beta

Treyarch and Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a thoroughly modern take on the explosive war torn series. Its incoming beta is split in two: A multiplayer beta in August, and then a Blackout battle royale beta in September.

Available to PC personnel via Battle.net on August 11 at 10am PST / 11am BST, part one runs for two days. Those who've preordered can enlist early at the same time on August 10. From Deathmatch to Domination, Hardpoint to Search and Destroy, and the new, objective-based Control mode, beta signees will fight on six maps - two of which make their series debuts.

Naturally, participation yields rewards. All beta battlers will will receive a one-of-a-kind calling card, and every player that achieves max rank will earn a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the full game lands.

