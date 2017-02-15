Enter the Weekender Wednesday prize draw for the chance to win PC Gamer Weekender-related goodies

After months of planning, the PC Gamer Weekender played on Omen by HP kicks off this Saturday. To mark the occasion we thought we'd celebrate with the Weekender Wednesday Competition—an all day event chock-full of prizes and reasons why you should get your backside down to Olympia London this weekend, February 18-19.

Besides being the UK's only dedicated PC gaming show, you'll also get the chance to play loads of new and unreleased games such as Tekken 7 (the first of the esteemed fighting series to feature on PC), Halo Wars 2, For Honor, Frozen Synapse 2, Tokyo 42, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Dawn of War III, Little Nightmares, Endless Space 2, and Impact Winter.

For details on all of that and more see the website , and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.

For the chance to win one the Wednesday Weekender prizes—which includes a copy of For Honor, or a 12 month subscription to PC Gamer magazine, among other things—all you have to do is enter the prize draw this way and follow the attached instructions. Full prize details are detailed via that link too.

Once you've entered, you'll be submitted into every hourly draw following your entry. These will run from midday to 8pm GMT on February 15, 2017. Good luck!