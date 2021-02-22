Win a massive Razer prize pack by testing the Rogue State Revolution beta

Like the idea of testing a game’s beta? How about the chance to win a huge prize pack for your efforts?

The PC Gamer forums has teamed up with Razor and Little Red Dog Games to create a special giveaway. Little Red Dog Games have kindly let our community have exclusive access to the beta for its upcoming political strategy roguelike that starts today and ends March 1. During that time, we’re looking to the PC Gamer community to grab some keys, play Little Red Dogs' game, and provide some feedback to the team.

Not only will you get early access to the game's development, but you're also in for the chance of winning an amazing Razer prize package. Here's what you could win:

That’s right, all you have to do is play the game and leave some feedback. Oh, what’s the game you ask?

Rogue State Revolution a political strategy game from Little Red Dog Games. This geopolitical thriller centers you as the new President of the People’s Republic of Basenji. You’re tasked with rebuilding, reforming, and paving the way to political, economic, and cultural prominence. You’ll be delegating responsibilities to advisors, a devoted bunch who could make or break your presidency.

You’ll want to make sure you don’t get too comfortable though—procedural map generation makes Rogue State a constantly evolving set of challenges. If left unchecked, those friendly advisors could go on to replace you in the next election!

The game is still in its early stages, with the developers expecting plenty to work on. That’s where the PCG community comes in. Grab your code, spot any bugs that may have slipped through, share your feedback, and you could win!