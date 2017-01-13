Win a LEGO 'games at the movies' set worth $700

As you may have spied on your telly box recently, Batman is returning to the silver screen next month—this time in LEGO form. To mark the occasion Bundle Stars is bringing back its top-selling LEGO Pick & Mix Bundle where, from Jan 13-20, you can mix and match three LEGO games for $9.99/£7.99.

What's more, the LEGO Blockbusters Contest celebrates LEGO videogames at the movies and offers entrants the chance to win three premium LEGO sets: the Batman The Movie: Arkham Asylum set, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon set, and the Marvel Super Heroes: The SHIELD Helicarrier, as well as a LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Steam key. All told, the premier prize is worth $700/£560.

Five runners up stand to win a Steam key for LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition. Interested? For the chance to win, follow the instructions via the widget below. Good luck!