Win! 5 pairs of tickets to this weekend’s Gfinity CS:GO Championship

We’ve got five pairs of tickets to give away to this Saturday’s Gfinity CS:GO Championship in London. The event will take place at the Gfinity Arena at Vue Fulham Broadway this Saturday, and will see some talented CS:GO teams compete, including Ninjas in Pyjamas, Virtus.Pro and Team Envyus.

We’ve got five pairs of tickets to give away for the Main Stage at the event, which starts at midday on Saturday and runs to approximately 11PM. Don’t worry, you won’t need to print any tickets out or anything like that, your name will be on the guest list, just like in Entourage or an '80s spy movie. Naturally you must be able to get to London on the day.

You must be 18 or older to enter and this is a UK-only competition. This is a raffle, so just enter your email address into the widget below to be in with a chance of winning. The competition will close Thursday 19 March at 5PM UK time, after which the winners will be mailed with instructions on how to get on the guest list. Our terms and conditions apply.