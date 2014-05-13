Wildstar trailer shows raids in action, promises they're not for the faint-hearted

As part of Wildstar's quest to release eccentric videos about every element of the game, the latest DevSpeak covers raiding. The upcoming MMO's 20-40 person raids will take the form of challenging gauntlets filled with traps, mini-bosses and not-so-mini-bosses. Specifically, the video shows off how the telegraph combat system combines with the large-scale battles to result in a series of barely-avoidable death patterns.

Carbine Studios are keen to get across the message that raids are tailored to their most hardcore players. That's not just in the difficulty of the content, but in the nature of the rewards they award. They say that raids will be the only way to get the best gear in the game.

Wildstar is due out on June 3rd, and is in open beta right now .