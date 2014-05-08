Popular

Wildstar's open beta is live, new trailer teases conflict and mystery

By

Wildstar's planet of Nexus is about to receive some new arrivals. The MMO's ten-day open beta has launched, giving potential purchasers a chance to try out a generous thirty levels of content. Head to Carbine's open beta page to collect a key. Alternatively, stick around and watch the new Wildstar story trailer. It'll tell you exactly why you're travelling through a bunch of zones, beating up the wildlife.

Tl;dr: there's a planet; people are fighting on it.

The open beta will run until May 18th, at which point you'll have a couple of weeks to prepare for the June 3rd release date.

If you want to know more about Wildstar, we've a bunch of previews you can check out. Chris took a general look at its combat and questing , Leif tackled the 40-person raids , and I ran through an open-world Adventure . You can also read my interview with game design producer Stephan Frost on Wildstar's end-game.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments