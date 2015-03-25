Wildstar's customisation update will add pets

Why yes, dear reader, I am posting about this because one of the pictures is of an adorable anthropomorphic celery pet. Hopefully developers of more serious games don't realise this shortcut to coverage, else the next Crusader Kings 2 DLC might introduce a talking carrot as an advisor.*

Pets will be introduced to Wildstar as part of the upcoming INVASION: Nexus update. "In INVASION: Nexus, we’re bringing in 54 companion pets for you to collect," explains lead systems designer Joe Piepiora in a new post on the Wildstar blog. "The pets themselves can be obtained by participating in a variety of content throughout WildStar. You could earn them from shiphands, some dungeons feature companion pets as drops, various types of vendors outright sell them, or they could even just appear as loot from random enemies."

Also in the update, new wardrobe options. The game will introduce a "holo-wardrobe" that will let players collect and apply collected account-bound costumes without visiting a Protostar Appearance Modificator.

*I'm joking, of course. Talking carrot advisers would be amazing.