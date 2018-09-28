Where to watch Week 2 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish

With the launch of Fortnite Season 6, six weeks of competition have kicked off with the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, awarding $10 million over a changing series of competitive and entertainment play formats. Alongside Hold the Throne duos and solo matches with high rewards for eliminations, expect to see ATK races, a couple quick games of golf, and other mini-games to break up the tension. Clubs and corresponding club prizes are also new to competitive Fortnite, but we'll explain all that later. More importantly, let's break down the Fortnite Fall Skrimish schedule and point you to where you can watch it.

Where to watch the Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Watch the Fortnite Fall Skirmish above, or head to the Fortnite Twitch channel in case you really need to see what Twitch chat has to say (you don't).

Week two schedule: Group one of Royale Flush solos begins at 9 am PT and group two starts at 1 pm PT. The trials schedule has not been announced.

Week 2 format - Solos - Royale Flush

Royale Flush is a fairly straightforward solos format. Points are awarded for meeting elimination quotas and nabbing a victory royale with extra points granted for a combination of high kills and a victory.

Victory Royale: 3 points

2nd - 3rd place: 2 points

4th - 5th place: 1 point

7 or more elims: 2 points

5 - 6 elims: 2 points

3- 4 elims: 1 point

Victory Royale and 7+ elims: 1 point and $10,000

1 point and $10,000 Most elims in a single match: $25,000

Week 2 trial - Spin and Win

There's not much to go on besides Epic's description of the event. It sounds like something pulled right from a Nickelodeon game show, sans slime.

"A wheel full of exciting and varied challenges awaits. At scheduled times, the wheel will be spun and Clubs will be issued a challenge to complete based on where it lands. Each challenge presents a new opportunity to win Club points and prizes."