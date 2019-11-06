Everything you should know about Gold Bars in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online Gold Bars are at the heart of the game's take on the American frontier. The gold rush is a famous event in American history and you can virtually follow in the footsteps of those adventurous frontiersman by hunting Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2. You can find Gold Bars in the single-player campaign by completing missions or looting special areas, and you can then sell them for a huge boost to your cash flow.

Gold Bars work differently in Red Dead Online than they do in the main story, though, and it effectively serves as the game's premium currency. The good news is that you can actually earn them by playing the game too, but it won’t be fast. Here I'm going to take you through how much these valuable hunks of shiny metal cost, how to get them without spending real-world dollars, and where to sell Gold Bars in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online Gold Bars price

Red Dead Online Gold Bars give you the chance to turn your real-world money into digital goodies, if you don't have the time to grind for them. Use them to purchase fancy-looking clothes, camp visuals, and even horse accessories. The good news is that none of this stuff is necessary to your progression or your success in the multiplayer mode. If you want to buy them, they currently cost:

25: £8.99/$4.99

£8.99/$4.99 55: £18.49/$19.99

£18.49/$19.99 150: £44.99/$49.99

£44.99/$49.99 245: £69.99/$74.99

£69.99/$74.99 350: £89.99/$99.99

You can also buy 25 Gold Bars for $4.49, but this is only an introductory offer that can be taken advantage of once. If you fancy dropping more real money on Red Dead Online, the value of each Gold Bar per cent/penny spent increases. In other words, you get more for your money.

How to get free Red Dead Online Gold Bars

If you don't feel like paying, it's possible to earn Gold Bars just by playing the game. For instance, lot of the activities will reward you with Gold Nuggets. These fuse together once you have 100 to make one Gold Bar. If you want to start your own Gold Bar trading company, then you'll need to clear your schedule for the time being. That said, you should earn enough as you play to allow you to get the odd trinket here and there.

What you can buy with Gold Bars

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Aside from various cosmetic items that you can purchase with Gold Bars, but that's not all. For starters, you can buy the new Battle Pass style item—the Outlaw Pass—for 35 Gold Bars. This unlocks lots of cosmetic items, some cash, and your 35 Gold Bars back if you complete it. That’s nice if you’re going to be playing Red Dead Online exclusively, but it's a big ask if you play other games or have to leave the house occasionally.

You can also purchase the specialist roles that the Frontier Pursuits update introduced with Gold Bars. These are jobs that allow you to take on new challenges and give you the chance to unlock new items and rewards. The update introduced three —bounty hunter, treasure hunter, and trader—each costing 15 Gold Bars. You can unlock them by doing things like linking Twitch Prime to your Rockstar Social Club account, too.

Where to sell Gold Bars in RDR2 Online

If you'd rather make some in-game cash, you can sell the Gold Bars you procure, too. However, you can't just sidle up to you're average shop assistant: Gold Bars are deemed stolen goods in Red Dead Redemption 2, so you need to find what's known as a 'Fence' to sell them. And, no, they're not the things that stop your dog escaping.

Fences are special vendors that deal in stolen goods, so these are the folk to go to. You can find a Fence in Saint Denis, Emerald Ranch, Rhodes, and Van Horn. This is certainly an option to consider when you're deciding what to do with your plunder: you'll earn yourself a tidy $500 sum.